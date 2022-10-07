 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cresco Crestwood outclasses Clear Lake 26-7

Cresco Crestwood knocked off Clear Lake 26-7 at Clear Lake High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Lions took a 7-6 lead over the Cadets heading to the intermission locker room.

Cresco Crestwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead over Clear Lake.

The Cadets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on September 23, Clear Lake squared off with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

