Cresco Crestwood outclasses Clear Lake 26-7

Cresco Crestwood knocked off Clear Lake 26-7 at Clear Lake High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Lions took a 7-6 lead over the Cadets heading to the intermission locker room.

Cresco Crestwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead over Clear Lake.

The Cadets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.