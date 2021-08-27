 Skip to main content
Convincing fashion: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon handles Anamosa 47-18
0 comments

{{featured_button_text}}

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Anamosa's defense for a 47-18 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon and Anamosa were engaged in a huge affair at 40-6 as the fourth quarter started.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over Anamosa.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

