Convincing fashion: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon handles Anamosa 47-18

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Anamosa's defense for a 47-18 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon and Anamosa were engaged in a huge affair at 40-6 as the fourth quarter started.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over Anamosa.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

