Convincing fashion: Marion Linn-Mar handles Ottumwa 35-7

Marion Linn-Mar scored early and often to roll over Ottumwa 35-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Lions' offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Marion Linn-Mar breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Ottumwa squared off with October 8, 2021 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Ottumwa faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on September 23 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.