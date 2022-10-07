Convincing fashion: Marion Linn-Mar handles Ottumwa 35-7

Marion Linn-Mar scored early and often to roll over Ottumwa 35-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Lions' offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Marion Linn-Mar breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.

