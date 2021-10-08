Complete command: Solon thwarts all counters to defeat Fairfield 56-7

Solon's river of points eventually washed away Fairfield in a 56-7 offensive cavalcade for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.
Solon drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Fairfield after the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense thundered to a 42-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
Recently on September 24 , Solon squared up on West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
