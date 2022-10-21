Complete command: Solon dominates Keokuk in convincing showing 41-7

Solon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Keokuk from start to finish for a 41-7 victory in Iowa high school football on October 21.
Solon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Keokuk after the first quarter.
The Spartans opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Chiefs at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Chiefs 13-7 in the last stanza.
Last season, Solon and Keokuk squared off with October 22, 2021 at Solon High School last season. For more, click here.
