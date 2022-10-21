 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Solon dominates Keokuk in convincing showing 41-7

Solon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Keokuk from start to finish for a 41-7 victory in Iowa high school football on October 21.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Keokuk after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Chiefs at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Chiefs 13-7 in the last stanza.

Last season, Solon and Keokuk squared off with October 22, 2021 at Solon High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on October 7, Solon squared off with Fairfield in a football game. Click here for a recap

