Columbus Junction Columbus thumps Delhi Maquoketa Valley in punishing decision 62-14

Columbus Junction Columbus offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Delhi Maquoketa Valley during this 62-14 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.
Columbus Junction Columbus fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at Delhi Maquoketa Valley's expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
Columbus Junction Columbus held on with a 34-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
