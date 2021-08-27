Close Encounter: Sigourney-Keota nips Durant 23-20

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sigourney-Keota passed in a 23-20 victory at Durant's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Conditioning showed as Sigourney-Keota outscored Durant 7-0 in the final period.

The Wildcats took the lead 20-16 to start the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 13-6 halftime score.

The Cobras drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

