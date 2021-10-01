Close Encounter: Anamosa nips Tipton 16-14

Anamosa topped Tipton 16-14 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

The Tigers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Raiders 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Raiders added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

