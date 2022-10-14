Clear Lake scores first and maintains advantage to trip New Hampton 35-28

Clear Lake took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 35-28 victory over upstart New Hampton at Clear Lake High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Clear Lake opened with a 21-0 advantage over New Hampton through the first quarter.

The Chickasaws battled back to make it 21-14 at the intermission.

Clear Lake darted to a 28-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chickasaws tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

