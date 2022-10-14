Clear Lake scores first and maintains advantage to trip New Hampton 35-28

Clear Lake took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 35-28 victory over upstart New Hampton at Clear Lake High on October 14 in Iowa football action.
Clear Lake opened with a 21-0 advantage over New Hampton through the first quarter.
The Chickasaws battled back to make it 21-14 at the intermission.
Clear Lake darted to a 28-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Chickasaws tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, New Hampton and Clear Lake faced off on October 15, 2021 at New Hampton High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Clear Lake faced off against Forest City and New Hampton took on Osage on September 30 at Osage High School. For a full recap, click here.
