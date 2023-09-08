Clear Lake controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-6 win against Iowa Falls-Alden in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.
The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 21-6 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden.
The Lions fought to a 49-6 intermission margin at the Cadets' expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Iowa Falls-Alden faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Clear Lake took on Forest City on Aug. 25 at Forest City High School.
