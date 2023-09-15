Clear Lake topped Waverly-Sr 28-25 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.
Waverly-Sr started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions kept a 14-3 intermission margin at the Go-Hawks' expense.
Waverly-Sr bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-18.
The Lions and the Go-Hawks each scored in the final quarter.
