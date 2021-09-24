 Skip to main content
Clear Lake nets nifty win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-21
Clear Lake nets nifty win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-21

Clear Lake wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 28-21 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Clear Lake High on September 24 in Iowa football action.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.

Clear Lake's offense moved to a 14-7 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at the intermission.

The Lions' upper hand showed as they carried a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive fourth quarter.

