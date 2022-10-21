Clear Lake grinds out close victory over Monroe PCM 28-27

Clear Lake could finally catch its breath after a close call against Monroe PCM in a 28-27 victory on October 21 in Iowa football action.

The Mustangs took a 27-14 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.

Clear Lake broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-27 lead over Monroe PCM.

Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.

