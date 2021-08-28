 Skip to main content
Clear Lake clips Iowa Falls-Alden in tight victory 41-38
Clear Lake clips Iowa Falls-Alden in tight victory 41-38

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Clear Lake passed in a 41-38 victory at Iowa Falls-Alden's expense in Iowa high school football action on August 28.

Clear Lake avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-3 stretch over the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

A halftime tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Cadets authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

