Clear Lake's defense throttled New Hampton, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Clear Lake jumped in front of New Hampton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened an immense 42-0 gap over the Chickasaws at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Clear Lake and New Hampton played in a 35-28 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

