Clean sheet: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon doesn't allow Solon a point 17-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon followed in snuffing Solon's offense 17-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon opened with a 7-0 advantage over Solon through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Mustangs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.