Clean sheet: Forest City doesn't allow Garner-Hayfield-Ventura a point 36-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Forest City proved that in blanking Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36-0 on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City squared off with October 15, 2021 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Forest City faced off against Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Cresco Crestwood on September 30 at Cresco Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

