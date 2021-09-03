Clarion-Goldfield-Dows hustles by Belmond-Klemme in victory 38-20

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows dumped Belmond-Klemme 38-20 in Iowa high school football action on September 3.

The Cowboys' leg-up showed as they carried a 32-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys' offense moved to a 20-14 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Tough to find an edge early, the Cowboys and the Broncos fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

