Clarion-Goldfield-Dows designs winning blueprint on Forest City 26-14

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows dumped Forest City 26-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
The Cowboys roared in front of the Indians 26-8 going into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 13-8 halftime score.
The first quarter gave Clarion-Goldfield-Dows a 13-8 lead over Forest City.
