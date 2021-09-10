Clarion-Goldfield-Dows designs winning blueprint on Forest City 26-14

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows dumped Forest City 26-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The Cowboys roared in front of the Indians 26-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 13-8 halftime score.

The first quarter gave Clarion-Goldfield-Dows a 13-8 lead over Forest City.

