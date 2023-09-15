Clarion-Goldfield-Dows recorded a big victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41-6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Osage on Sept. 1 at Osage High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.