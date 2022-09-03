Clarion-Goldfield-Dows blanks Belmond-Klemme in shutout performance 42-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows squeeze Belmond-Klemme 42-0 in a shutout performance in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.
Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Belmond-Klemme faced off on September 3, 2021 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For more, click here.
