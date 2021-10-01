Check those pacemakers, Charles City needs extra time to down Center Point CPU 14-8

Extra action was needed before Charles City could slip past Center Point CPU 14-8 at Charles City High on October 1 in Iowa football action.

Charles City's offense darted to a 2-0 lead over Center Point CPU at the intermission.

The Comets remained on top of the Stormin' Pointers through a scoreless first and third quarters.

