Charles City utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat South Tama County 30-27

Bonus football saw Charles City use the overtime to top South Tama County 30-27 in Iowa high school football on October 15.

South Tama County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Charles City as the first quarter ended.

South Tama County took a 21-14 lead over Charles City heading to the intermission locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

