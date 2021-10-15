 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles City utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat South Tama County 30-27

Bonus football saw Charles City use the overtime to top South Tama County 30-27 in Iowa high school football on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Charles City squared up on Center Point CPU in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

South Tama County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Charles City as the first quarter ended.

South Tama County took a 21-14 lead over Charles City heading to the intermission locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News