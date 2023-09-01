Charles City posted a narrow 16-7 win over South Tama County in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 1.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-7 edge.

Last season, Charles City and South Tama County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Charles City High School.

