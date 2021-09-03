 Skip to main content
Charles City pockets narrow victory over New Hampton 14-8
Charles City posted a tight 14-8 win over New Hampton in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Charles City got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.

The Chickasaws came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Comets 8-6.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

