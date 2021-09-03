Charles City pockets narrow victory over New Hampton 14-8

Charles City posted a tight 14-8 win over New Hampton in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
Charles City got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.
The Chickasaws came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Comets 8-6.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.