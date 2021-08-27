 Skip to main content
Central DeWitt claims gritty victory against Davenport Central 30-24
Central DeWitt claims gritty victory against Davenport Central 30-24

Mighty close, mighty fine, Central DeWitt wore a victory shine after clipping Davenport Central 30-24 during this Iowa football game.

Davenport Central fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Central DeWitt would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The Sabers took control in the third quarter with a 24-17 advantage over the Blue Devils.

The Sabers fought to an 18-7 halftime margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Davenport Central authored a promising start, taking advantage of Central DeWitt 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

