Central City delivers smashing punch to stump Wyoming Midland 44-20

Central City showed no mercy to Wyoming Midland, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 44-20 victory on September 16 in Iowa football action.

The Wildcats opened an immense 22-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-20 edge.

