 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central City delivers smashing punch to stump Wyoming Midland 44-20

  • 0

Central City showed no mercy to Wyoming Midland, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 44-20 victory on September 16 in Iowa football action.

The Wildcats opened an immense 22-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-20 edge.

Recently on September 2 , Wyoming Midland squared off with Clarksville in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News