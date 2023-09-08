Marion notched a win against Center Point CPU 34-19 at Marion High on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Marion a 7-6 lead over Center Point CPU.

The Wolves fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Stormin' Pointers' expense.

Marion steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers narrowed the gap 13-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on Aug. 25, Marion squared off with Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a football game.

