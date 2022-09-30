Center Point CPU blanks Charles City 27-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Center Point CPU as it controlled Charles City's offense 27-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on September 30 in Iowa football.

Center Point CPU drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Charles City after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

