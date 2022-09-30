Center Point CPU blanks Charles City 27-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Center Point CPU as it controlled Charles City's offense 27-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on September 30 in Iowa football.
Center Point CPU drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Charles City after the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
The last time Charles City and Center Point CPU played in a 14-8 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Center Point CPU faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Charles City took on Decorah on September 16 at Decorah High School. For more, click here.
