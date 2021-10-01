 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier's determined rally upends Pella 28-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 28-3 win over Pella in Iowa high school football on October 1.

Pella showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids Xavier as the first quarter ended.

Cedar Rapids Xavier fought to a 7-3 halftime margin at Pella's expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

