Cedar Rapids Xavier's determined rally upends Pella 28-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 28-3 win over Pella in Iowa high school football on October 1.
Pella showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids Xavier as the first quarter ended.
Cedar Rapids Xavier fought to a 7-3 halftime margin at Pella's expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
