Cedar Rapids Xavier takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Indianola 23-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Indianola 23-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 4.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Indianola 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians showed their spirit while rallying to within 10-6 at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 13-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Saints outscored the Indians 10-0 in the final quarter.

