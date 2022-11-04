 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Indianola 23-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Indianola 23-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 4.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Indianola 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians showed their spirit while rallying to within 10-6 at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 13-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Saints outscored the Indians 10-0 in the final quarter.

Recently on October 21, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Oskaloosa in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

