Cedar Rapids Xavier staggers Dubuque Wahlert with resounding performance 40-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier earned its community's accolades after a 40-7 win over Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Dubuque Wahlert after the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Eagles.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Dubuque Wahlert inched back to a 40-7 deficit.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

