Cedar Rapids Xavier staggers Dubuque Wahlert with resounding performance 40-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier earned its community's accolades after a 40-7 win over Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on September 9 in Iowa football action.
Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Dubuque Wahlert after the first quarter.
The Saints registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Eagles.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Dubuque Wahlert inched back to a 40-7 deficit.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Wahlert faced off on September 10, 2021 at Dubuque Wahlert. For a full recap, click here.
