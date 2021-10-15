Cedar Rapids Xavier rolls like thunder over Newton 48-24

Cedar Rapids Xavier's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Newton during a 48-24 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The Saints jumped in front of the Cardinals 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints' offense darted to a 17-10 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 17-10 at first quarter.

