Cedar Rapids Xavier rolls like thunder over Newton 48-24

Cedar Rapids Xavier's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Newton during a 48-24 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
Recently on October 1 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Pella in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Saints jumped in front of the Cardinals 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Saints' offense darted to a 17-10 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 17-10 at first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.