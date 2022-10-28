Cedar Rapids Xavier rides to cruise-control win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 44-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier earned a convincing 44-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on October 28 in Iowa football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Saints' offense jumped in front for a 16-7 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Xavier thundered to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.

