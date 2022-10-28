Cedar Rapids Xavier rides to cruise-control win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 44-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier earned a convincing 44-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on October 28 in Iowa football action.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Saints' offense jumped in front for a 16-7 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids Xavier thundered to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Saints hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.
The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 31-0 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 14, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Newton and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Oskaloosa on October 14 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For more, click here.
