Cedar Rapids Xavier rains down on Webster City 24-13

Cedar Rapids Xavier trucked Webster City on the road to a 24-13 victory on November 5 in Iowa football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Saints and the Lynx settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Saints' offense moved to a 17-7 lead over the Lynx at halftime.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's position showed as it carried a 17-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
