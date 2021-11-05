 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier rains down on Webster City 24-13

Cedar Rapids Xavier trucked Webster City on the road to a 24-13 victory on November 5 in Iowa football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Saints and the Lynx settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Saints' offense moved to a 17-7 lead over the Lynx at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's position showed as it carried a 17-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

