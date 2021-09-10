Cedar Rapids Xavier rains down on Dubuque Wahlert 28-9

Cedar Rapids Xavier handed Dubuque Wahlert a tough 28-9 loss during this Iowa football game.
Recently on August 27 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Dubuque Wahlert 21-9 to begin the fourth quarter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at Dubuque Wahlert's expense.
Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert through the first quarter.
