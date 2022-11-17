Cedar Rapids Xavier nets nifty victory over Council Bluffs Lewis Central 45-38

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Cedar Rapids Xavier defeated Council Bluffs Lewis Central 45-38 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 17.
