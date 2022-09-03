Cedar Rapids Xavier hits passing gear early to lap Manchester West Delaware 44-7

It was Cedar Rapids Xavier who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Manchester West Delaware 44-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Manchester West Delaware after the first quarter.

The Saints' offense charged in front for a 34-7 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier breathed fire to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

