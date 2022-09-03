Cedar Rapids Xavier hits passing gear early to lap Manchester West Delaware 44-7

It was Cedar Rapids Xavier who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Manchester West Delaware 44-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Manchester West Delaware after the first quarter.
The Saints' offense charged in front for a 34-7 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
Cedar Rapids Xavier breathed fire to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Manchester West Delaware faced off on September 3, 2021 at Manchester West Delaware High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.