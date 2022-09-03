 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Xavier hits passing gear early to lap Manchester West Delaware 44-7

  • 0

It was Cedar Rapids Xavier who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Manchester West Delaware 44-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Manchester West Delaware after the first quarter.

The Saints' offense charged in front for a 34-7 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier breathed fire to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Manchester West Delaware faced off on September 3, 2021 at Manchester West Delaware High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News