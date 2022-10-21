 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Xavier gives Oskaloosa the business 52-6

  • 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 52-6 win over Oskaloosa in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Oskaloosa faced off on October 22, 2021 at Oskaloosa High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News