Cedar Rapids Xavier gives Oskaloosa the business 52-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 52-6 win over Oskaloosa in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Oskaloosa faced off on October 22, 2021 at Oskaloosa High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on October 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.