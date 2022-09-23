Cedar Rapids Xavier flexes stout defense to thwart Cedar Rapids CR Washington 38-0

No worries, Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 38-0 shutout of Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Cedar Rapids Xavier stormed in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

