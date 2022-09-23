 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier flexes stout defense to thwart Cedar Rapids CR Washington 38-0

No worries, Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 38-0 shutout of Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Cedar Rapids Xavier stormed in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with September 24, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 9, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Dubuque Wahlert on September 9 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.

