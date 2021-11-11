 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier doesn't mess around with Winterset 40-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 40-14 win over Winterset during this Iowa football game.

In recent action on October 29, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Burlington and Winterset took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on October 29 at Winterset High School. For a full recap, click here.

