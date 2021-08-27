Cedar Rapids Xavier doesn't mess around with Epworth Western Dubuque 28-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Epworth Western Dubuque 28-14 on Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Saints and the Bobcats locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's offense darted to a 14-7 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the intermission.

The start wasn't the problem for Epworth Western Dubuque, who began with a 7-0 edge over Cedar Rapids Xavier through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.