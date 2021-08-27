Cedar Rapids Xavier doesn't mess around with Epworth Western Dubuque 28-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Epworth Western Dubuque 28-14 on Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Saints and the Bobcats locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's offense darted to a 14-7 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the intermission.
The start wasn't the problem for Epworth Western Dubuque, who began with a 7-0 edge over Cedar Rapids Xavier through the end of the first quarter.
