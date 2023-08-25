Cedar Rapids Xavier scored early and often to roll over Waverly-Sr 41-6 in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 7-3 advantage over Waverly-Sr through the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Go-Hawks.

Cedar Rapids Xavier breathed fire to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

