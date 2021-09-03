Cedar Rapids Xavier collects skin-tight win against Manchester West Delaware 23-21

Cedar Rapids Xavier edged Manchester West Delaware in a close 23-21 encounter for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3. .

The Saints withstood the Hawks' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

The Saints moved over the Hawks when the fourth quarter began 23-15.

The Saints kept a 10-7 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 7-0 lead over Manchester West Delaware.

