Cedar Rapids Xavier collects skin-tight win against Manchester West Delaware 23-21

Cedar Rapids Xavier edged Manchester West Delaware in a close 23-21 encounter for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3. .
The Saints withstood the Hawks' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
The Saints moved over the Hawks when the fourth quarter began 23-15.
The Saints kept a 10-7 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 7-0 lead over Manchester West Delaware.
