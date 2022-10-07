Cedar Rapids Xavier blankets Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana with swarming defensive effort 49-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana as it was blanked 49-0 by Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 14-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

The Saints opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Clippers at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Saints outscored the Clippers 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

