Cedar Rapids Xavier barely gives Newton a chance in blowout victory 42-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 42-3 win over Newton in Iowa high school football action on October 14.
Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newton through the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier stormed to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
