Cedar Rapids Xavier barely gives Newton a chance in blowout victory 42-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 42-3 win over Newton in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newton through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier stormed to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Newton faced off on October 15, 2021 at Newton High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 30, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Pella in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

