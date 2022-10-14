Cedar Rapids Xavier barely gives Newton a chance in blowout victory 42-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 42-3 win over Newton in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newton through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier stormed to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.