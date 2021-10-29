 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie takes a toll on Bettendorf 24-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie trucked Bettendorf on the road to a 24-6 victory on October 29 in Iowa football.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The Hawks' leg-up showed as they carried a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Cedar Rapids Prairie squared up on Iowa City West in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News