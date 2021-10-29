Cedar Rapids Prairie takes a toll on Bettendorf 24-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie trucked Bettendorf on the road to a 24-6 victory on October 29 in Iowa football.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Hawks' offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
The Hawks' leg-up showed as they carried a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
