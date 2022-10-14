Cedar Rapids Prairie tacks win on Iowa City West 49-28

Cedar Rapids Prairie dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-28 win over Iowa City West in Iowa high school football on October 14.
Cedar Rapids Prairie jumped in front of Iowa City West 15-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans drew within 29-15 at the intermission.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Iowa City West climbed back to within 35-22.
The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-6 advantage in the frame.
The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City West played in a 50-14 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 30, Iowa City West faced off against Davenport Central and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Waterloo West on September 30 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.