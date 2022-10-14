Cedar Rapids Prairie tacks win on Iowa City West 49-28

Cedar Rapids Prairie dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-28 win over Iowa City West in Iowa high school football on October 14.

Cedar Rapids Prairie jumped in front of Iowa City West 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans drew within 29-15 at the intermission.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Iowa City West climbed back to within 35-22.

The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-6 advantage in the frame.

