Cedar Rapids Prairie paints near-perfect picture in win over Ottumwa 49-14

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Cedar Rapids Prairie's performance in a 49-14 destruction of Ottumwa at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Rapids Prairie drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Ottumwa after the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Prairie struck to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-14.

