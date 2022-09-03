 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie overcomes deficit and Dubuque Senior 40-20

Cedar Rapids Prairie staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 40-20 win over Dubuque Senior in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Senior, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense moved in front for a 14-13 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie moved to a 33-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Senior squared off with September 3, 2021 at Dubuque Senior High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

