Cedar Rapids Prairie overcomes deficit and Dubuque Senior 40-20

Cedar Rapids Prairie staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 40-20 win over Dubuque Senior in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Senior, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense moved in front for a 14-13 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie moved to a 33-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

